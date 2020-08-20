Boardspan Joins Forces with Aon to Deliver Governance Solutions to More Boards of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boardspan, a leading provider of board governance software and services, and Aon plc, a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, announced today a strategic relationship to offer board assessments to Aon’s board clients. The collaboration will enable boards of directors to perform their duties at the highest levels with increased efficiency and effectiveness.

The strategic relationship comes at a critical period for corporate boards as they look to implement strong governance processes that aid their companies in navigating today’s economic and social challenges. Boardspan’s digital platform for board performance evaluations is an ideal complement to clients leveraging Aon’s Human Capital practice for its advisory expertise in the areas of executive compensation, public and private company board governance, and the management of environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

Abby Adlerman, CEO of San Francisco-based Boardspan, said: "Boards of directors face significant demands and need modern tools in this challenging environment. We're excited to collaborate with Aon to bring Boardspan's world-class governance solutions to their board clients. Together we are empowering boards to deliver excellence in governance."

“Aon is continually exploring technologies to help clients more easily meet their strategic objectives,” said Laura Wanlass, partner and global head of governance consulting in the Human Capital practice at Aon. “Our collaboration with Boardspan is a perfect example. Today’s most innovative firms count on Aon to guide them through complex and routine board, investor and proxy advisory firm issues and policies. Boardspan’s board and executive performance assessments streamline the process through which boards manage and evaluate their activities, allowing them to focus on strategic decision-making.”

To learn more about Boardspan’s board performance evaluations, click here.

More information about Aon’s corporate governance capabilities can be found here.

About Boardspan

Boardspan, a leader in board software and services, brings a modern, digital approach to board assessments, search, dashboards and education. We help boards thrive and deliver strong performance. Clients are from all sectors and include Boston Beer Company, e.l.f. Beauty, Farfetch, Ingersoll Rand-Gardner Denver, KKR, The Kellogg Foundation, McAfee, Mr. Cooper, Satellite Healthcare, and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

Follow Boardspan on LinkedIn

Stay up-to-date on governance news and trends with our free newsletter: Director’s Domain

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

Follow Aon on Twitter and LinkedIn

Stay up to date by visiting the Aon Newsroom and hear from Aon’s expert advisors in The One Brief.

Sign up for News Alerts here

Kaitlin Quistgaard, SVP, Boardspan: kaitlin.quistgaard@boardspan.com

Kelly Sparrer, Global Head of Communications, Human Capital practice, Aon: ksparrer@aon.com