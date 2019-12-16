BluJay Extends Compliance Coverage and Drives Global Trade Efficiency with Latest Software Releases

Multi-country Customs Management software provides customs brokers, freight forwarders, express carriers, and shippers with capabilities to remain compliant and increase automation in global trade.

HOLLAND, Mich. & MANCHESTER, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BluJay Solutions, a leading provider of supply chain software and services, has released version 20.0 of its compliance software applications. BluJay’s latest updates enhance its U.S. and global customs and compliance management suite with wider country and procedures coverage, plus automation to help customers remove friction from their supply chains and adapt to a changing regulatory landscape.

“With increasing trade tensions, unpredictable economic factors, and lack of standardization across countries, managing customs is challenging business. That is why organizations trust BluJay’s software, with its rigorous controls and automated processes for frictionless borders, supported by global, regional and local expertise,” said Nicolas Ethevenin, Director Product Management at BluJay Solutions. “The latest releases help our users stay agile and compliant amidst an increasingly dynamic supply chain market.”

BluJay’s version 20.0 includes the following customs and compliance enhancements:

Expanded Coverage for Frictionless Borders – BluJay’s multi-country, multi-language Customs Management solution enables trade across regions with a unified user interface. Country and procedures coverage have been significantly increased with the addition of New Computerized Transit System (NCTS) support for Denmark, France (for the future Delta-T platform), the Netherlands, Portugal, Switzerland, and Latvia, as well as Export in France and the Netherlands. In addition, system updates have been made for Brexit, to the extent of what has been published by various customs authorities. As a leader in UK and global customs, BluJay continues to monitor and proactively address changes as required. In BluJay’s Customs Management-US application, the Auto Add 9903 feature aids users by inserting the trade remedy numbers when needed, to help keep users compliant.

Improved Automation – New enhancements deliver better automation for users, such as automatic emails to assignees from selected status change and reception of customs documents, to upload of external documents in a declaration for compliance storage and/or customs submission.

Supply Chain Integration – Version 20.0 includes an updated integration between BluJay’s Transportation Management for Freight Forwarders and the Automated Export System module in Customs Management to streamline exporting for forwarders in BluJay’s Global Trade Network.

