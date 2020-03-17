BlueCross Expanding Telehealth Access With In-Network Providers

Insurer to cover primary care, specialty care and behavioral health care visits with the same benefits as in-person visits

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlueCross will further expand affordable access to telehealth services by covering virtual visits with in-network providers at the same benefit levels as in-person visits. This change includes primary care providers, specialists and behavioral health providers with this capability.

“We know our provider partners share a commitment to practicing social distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19,” said Todd Ray, senior vice president of provider network management. “And we want to support those Tennessee providers who are able to offer telehealth services to our members.”

The insurer has supported telehealth in a variety of ways over the past several years, with a focus on rural access to care. Now, BlueCross is expanding that effort more broadly.

This change is effective through April 30, but the insurer is committed to evolving its practices and policies as the pandemic situation evolves. Earlier this month, the insurer also waived member costs for telehealth visits through PhysicianNow.

For ongoing updates about the BlueCross response to COVID-19, visit BCBSTupdates.com.

About BlueCross®

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is a taxpaying, not-for-profit health plan serving more than 3.5 million members in Tennessee and around the country. The Chattanooga-based company was founded in 1945 and is celebrating its 75th anniversary of bringing peace of mind to its members and local communities. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Inc. is an independent licensee of the BlueCross BlueShield Association. For more information, visit the company's news center at bcbstnews.com.

John Hawbaker

423-535-4223