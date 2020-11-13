BusinessWire

Black Friday Nikon Camera Deals 2020 Identified by Saver Trends

Save on a range of Nikon camera and lens deals at the early Black Friday sale, featuring Nikon Z6, D3400, D750, and more mirrorless and DSLR camera discounts


Early Black Friday Nikon DSLR and mirrorless camera deals are underway. Review the latest offers on the Nikon D3500 and D850 DSLR cameras, Z-series mirrorless cameras, and top-selling Nikon camera lens and accessories.

Best Nikon Deals:

Interested in more deals? We recommend checking Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and Amazon's latest Black Friday-worthy deals to view hundreds more active offers available now.

Launched at the end of 2018, the Nikon D3500 is one of the latest entry-level DSLRs offered by the company. Designed specifically for beginners, the D3500 is an upgrade to the perennial favorite D3400. For more skilled photographers, the Nikon D750 and D850 boast full-frame sensors and built-in wifi, plus extensive compatibility with prime and zoom Nikon camera lenses. Meanwhile, those who prefer the lightweight form of mirrorless cameras will find plenty of features packed in the Nikon Z6.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news.


