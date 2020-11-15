Black Friday DSLR Camera Deals 2020: Early Pentax, Canon, Nikon & More Camera Deals Monitored by Retail Fuse

Save on a wide range of DSLR camera deals at the early Black Friday sale, including the latest Pentax Z and K series, Canon EOS Rebel and Canon EOS 5D, Nikon D3500 and D750 digital SLR camera and lens sales

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Early Black Friday Nikon, Pentax, and Canon DSLR camera deals are underway. Compare the top discounts on the Canon EOS T6i and T7i, Pentax K-1 and KP, and Nikon D3400 and D7500 digital SLR camera and lens. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Canon and Nikon have a wide range of digital SLR cameras to suit different photographers with different budgets. The Canon EOS Rebel T6 and T7 are excellent budget DSLR cameras that do not compromise on features and quality. Meanwhile, the top-tier Canon EOS-1D X Mark III digital SLR camera is an excellent choice for the more serious professional photographers. Nikon has its own line of reliable DSLR cameras as well. The Nikon D500 and D3500 are the Japanese brand’s flagship and entry-level digital SLR cameras, respectively.

