Black Friday DJI Deals (2020): Early DJI Spark, Osmo & Mavic Pro 2 Deals Compiled by Retail Fuse

Black Friday DJI Deals (2020): Early DJI Spark, Osmo & Mavic Pro 2 Deals

Save on a selection of DJI deals at the early Black Friday 2020 sale, featuring all the best DJI Spark, Osmo & Mavic (Air, Mini & Pro 2) deals


Black Friday sales researchers at Retail Fuse have found the latest early DJI drone deals for Black Friday, together with all the latest sales on DJI Mavic, Mavic Mini, Pro 2, Air & more.

Best DJI Deals:

DJI drones are so varied that there’s almost always a model for any level, from beginners to veterans. The DJI Spark and Mavic Mini are perfect for new users since they have a small, portable size, and simple controls. Meanwhile, the Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic Air 2 are excellent DJI drones for the experienced pilot, coming with high-resolution cameras, long flight times, and stabilization features. Beyond the drones, the DJI Osmo range of action cameras makes the company’s advanced technologies available in a handheld form factor.

