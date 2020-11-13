Black Friday DJI Deals (2020): Early DJI Spark, Osmo & Mavic Pro 2 Deals Compiled by Retail Fuse

Save on a selection of DJI deals at the early Black Friday 2020 sale, featuring all the best DJI Spark, Osmo & Mavic (Air, Mini & Pro 2) deals
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black Friday sales researchers at Retail Fuse have found the latest early DJI drone deals for Black Friday, together with all the latest sales on DJI Mavic, Mavic Mini, Pro 2, Air & more. Browse the latest deals listed below.
Best DJI Deals:
- Save up to 48% on a wide range of DJI Mavic, Osmo & Ronin deals at Walmart - click the link to check the full range of DJI drones and accessories on sale now at Walmart
- Save up to $470 on DJI Mavic Pro, Mavic Air, Mavic Mini, Spark & Phantom drones at Amazon - including savings on bundles, travel kits & accessories
- Save up to $300 on the DJI Mavic Air 2, Mavic Mini, Mavic 2 Pro & more top-rated DJI Mavic drones - check the latest deals available now at Walmart on the Mavic Pro, Mavic Air 2 & Mavic 2 Pro, including bundle deals
- Save on the latest DJI Mavic & Mini drones, Osmo action cameras, gimbals & VR goggles at DJI.com
- Save on DJI Mavic drones & Osmo action cameras at Verizon
- Save up to $300 on DJI Mavic Pro, Mavic Pro 2, Mavic Air 2 & bundles at Amazon
- Save on DJI Mini 2 ultralight drones at Amazon - featuring Fly More Combo kits for the foldable DJI Mini 2
- Shop the DJI Osmo Pocket, Pocket 2 & more gimbals & action cams at DJI.com - find the latest models available now on the DJI website
- Save $100 on DJI Osmo Pocket Cameras at Verizon
- Save on the DJI Pocket 2 handheld camera at Amazon - pocket-sized 4K camera with 3-axis gimbal stabilizer
- Save up to 47% on the DJI Spark at Walmart - the DJI mini drone with intelligent flight control, mechanical gimbal, and a full HD camera
- Save up to $70 on DJI Spark drones at Amazon - check live prices on the best-selling compact drone with intelligent flight controls
- Save up to 62% on DJI Phantom professional drones at Amazon - check live prices on the highly-rated Phantom 4 Advanced, Phantom 4 Pro & Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 models
DJI drones are so varied that there’s almost always a model for any level, from beginners to veterans. The DJI Spark and Mavic Mini are perfect for new users since they have a small, portable size, and simple controls. Meanwhile, the Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic Air 2 are excellent DJI drones for the experienced pilot, coming with high-resolution cameras, long flight times, and stabilization features. Beyond the drones, the DJI Osmo range of action cameras makes the company’s advanced technologies available in a handheld form factor.
