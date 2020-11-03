Black Friday Beats Wireless Headphones Deals (2020): Top Early Beats Solo Pro, Studio & More Savings Researched by Consumer Articles

BusinessWire

Black Friday Beats Wireless Headphones Deals (2020): Top Early Beats Solo Pro, Studio & More Savings

Early Black Friday Beats by Dre headphones deals for 2020 are underway


Early Black Friday Beats wireless headphones deals for 2020 are underway.

Among the best Beats wireless headphones is the PowerBeats Pro. It’s a pair of true wireless earbuds with ear hooks for a secure fit, making sure they won’t fall off while you move. On the other hand, the Solo3 Wireless sports an on-ear design and lasts 40 hours on a single charge. One of the most popular headphones from Beats by Dre is the Solo Pro, coming with active noise cancellation and Fast Fuel, a quick-charging feature that gives three hours of battery life in only 10 minutes.

For a budget option, the new Beats Flex is just the thing, featuring Auto-Pause and up to 12 hours of battery life. Meanwhile, the Beats Pill speaker delivers excellent sound quality with its two-way crossover design in a portable form factor.

