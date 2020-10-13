Bitglass’ SASE Platform Achieves Perfect Score in KuppingerCole’s CASB Market Compass

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CASB--Bitglass, the Total Cloud Security Company, has received full scores across all nine criteria in KuppingerCole’s Market Compass on Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs). The report covers vendors with offerings that address the challenges of security and compliance when using cloud services. This is the fourth time KuppingerCole has included Bitglass in its CASB Compass, demonstrating the company’s strong and consistent market validation. The criteria against which participants are reviewed include security, interoperability, usability, deployment, discovery, access control, data protection, compliance, and posture management.

In addition to securing top marks for the above criteria, Bitglass’ CASB was selected as the solution “Featured for Innovation,” highlighting Bitglass for pushing the cloud security space forward with its advanced technologies. Specifically, the report focused on the uniqueness of its agentless reverse proxy. Powered by patented AJAX-VM technology, which ensures performance and uptime as applications are updated, Bitglass’ reverse proxy delivers agentless, real-time protection for any app accessed by any device--including personal devices. Additionally, the Market Compass highlights Bitglass’ SmartEdge Secure Web Gateway (SWG). As the world’s only on-device SWG, it decrypts and inspects traffic locally via a SmartEdge agent on each device, forgoing the need for on-premises appliances, VPNs, cloud proxies, and network hops.

“One major problem with the deployment of CASB is the need to install agents on devices or as part of a forward proxy,” says KuppingerCole analyst and author of the report Mike Small. “The Bitglass solution leverages patent pending AJAX-VM agentless reverse proxy capabilities. This enables the Bitglass solution to provide support to any application with real-time data and threat protection, identity, and visibility.”

