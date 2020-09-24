Bird Selling Foldable Scooter for $599

SAN FRANCISCO — Bird, the scooter company, is now selling a foldable scooter called Air that it will sell online directly to customers and at Target stores nationwide for the price of $599.

According to the company, Bird Air is perfect for urban commuters and anyone looking for a new way to get around their neighborhood, providing that same great feeling of riding a Bird in an easy-to-store format. Its top speed of 16 mph (25 km/h) and range of up to 16 miles (25 km) are ideal for urbanites and suburbanites heading to and from work or riding with friends and family. It also comes equipped with smart bluetooth connectivity and can update its software automatically via the Bird App.

The Bird Air weighs 30.2 pounds and has a weight limit of 220 pounds.

The Air is now on sale in the U.S. and will go on sale internationally sometime in November.

Bird also rents scooters in over 100 cities and universities worldwide.