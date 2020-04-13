BIGtoken Launches Sponsored Actions, Providing New Avenues for Users to Receive Special Offers, Create Data, and Earnings

BIGtoken integrates Sponsored Actions creating an additional revenue stream through rewarded ad engagements

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SRAX--SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company, introduces Sponsored Actions, a new feature inside permission-first consumer data management platform, BIGtoken.

Sponsored Actions provides BIGtoken users rewards in exchange for completion of specific promoted actions such as playing mini games, visiting websites, watching videos, and more. Through our partners, users have more entertaining ways to earn BIGtoken points, which are redeemable for cash, gift cards, and charity donations.

“We’re happy to partner with advertisers to deliver unique actions providing both users and advertisers more value,” says Kristoffer Nelson, co-founder of BIGtoken and COO of SRAX. “BIGtoken’s vision is to create value for consumers and brands equally, and this new feature continues to show how diverse the ecosystem and value exchange is. We look forward to partnering with more advertisers to increase the inventory of activities available for our BIGtoken community.”

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX’s technology unlocks data to reveal brands’ core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Monetizing its data sets, SRAX is growing multiple recurring revenue streams through its various platforms. Through its BIGtoken platform, SRAX has developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data thereby offering everyone in the Internet ecosystem choice, transparency, and compensation. SRAX’s tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, investor relations, luxury, and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com.

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken, built by SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), is a consumer data management and distribution system. BIG is the first consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. Through a transparent platform and consumer reward system, BIG offers consumers choice, transparency, and compensation for their data. Participating consumers earn rewards, and developers are able to build pro-consumer online experiences on top of the BIG platform. The system also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences. For more information on BIGtoken, visit www.bigtoken.com.

