BigCommerce Earns Seven Medals in Analyst Evaluation of B2B Digital Commerce Platforms

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigCommerce, a leading open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced its results within the 2020 Paradigm B2B Combine (Midmarket Edition), released July 9, 2020. The report analyzes the strengths and weaknesses of 16 leading B2B digital commerce solutions across 10 key categories and awards vendors with Gold, Silver and Bronze medal distinctions.

BigCommerce earned a total of seven medals, including two Gold medals (Partner Ecosystem, Total Cost of Ownership) and five Bronze medals (Vision & Strategy, Ability to Execute, Customer Service & Support, Sales & Channel Enablement, Promotions Management). Paradigm B2B bases its analysis for each vendor on a detailed demonstration of the company’s vision, product capabilities and roadmap, partner ecosystem and customer case studies.

“BigCommerce is particularly well-suited for midmarket B2B companies looking for a value-priced, partner-centric, multi-tenant SaaS eCommerce solution that supports both B2B and B2C business models and leverages an extensive open application marketplace to deliver complementary functionality,” said Andy Hoar, chief executive officer at Paradigm B2B, in his analysis of BigCommerce.

The evaluation’s framework, which debuted in 2019, is modeled after the professional sports “combine” process teams use to assess the capabilities of draft candidates across critical performance areas. Rather than calculating overall rankings for vendors, the 2020 B2B Combine (Midmarket Edition) evaluates and scores each B2B digital commerce solution in mutually exclusive categories to help ecommerce teams accurately gauge a specific solution’s viability with their company culture, commerce functionality requirements and existing technology stack.

As part of its research, Paradigm B2B sourced insights from several BigCommerce customers regarding their experience using the platform. In summarizing BigCommerce’s digital commerce capabilities, Hoar said that ”customers spoke highly of BigCommerce’s extensive partner ecosystem and rich open application marketplace, as well as the ease with which the solution can be configured by a business user.”

“B2B buyers now expect consumer-like ecommerce experiences, and BigCommerce’s highly-extensible platform, open APIs and 99.99% uptime give B2B merchants all the tools they need to exceed buyers’ expectations,” said Brent Bellm, chief executive officer at BigCommerce. “BigCommerce’s performance in the 2020 Paradigm B2B Midmarket Combine is a tremendous win for the company, and it validates our partner-led approach toward helping B2B and hybrid B2B merchants create differentiated commerce experiences.”

To download a complimentary copy of the 2020 Paradigm B2B Combine (Midmarket Edition), please visit www.bigcommerce.com/paradigmb2b.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce is a leading software-as-a-service ecommerce platform that enables merchants to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. With a unique combination of easy-to-use, enterprise-level features and flexibility, BigCommerce powers more than 60,000 B2B and direct-to-consumer online stores across 120 countries — including Fortune 1000 brands like Avery Dennison, Ben & Jerry’s, Bliss, Burrow, Skullcandy, Sony and Woolrich. Visit www.bigcommerce.com for more information.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

