Best Native Instruments Early Black Friday Deals (2020) Compiled by The Consumer Post

The top early Black Friday Native Instruments deals for 2020, featuring DJ and drum controller discounts

Best Native Instruments Deals:

When it comes software and hardware for digital music production and DJing Native Instruments is the name to remember. For music producers, Native Instruments has the MASCHINE which makes creating beats and melodies, arranging music, and sampling a breeze. Native Instruments MASCHINE 3, the newest model, has new features that improve workflows such as having bigger pads, a full-color, high-resolution screen, and the Smart Strip that can be used as a keyboard wheel to modulate and pitch-blend sounds. Meanwhile, the Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol line includes different models of keyboard controllers for virtual instruments and effects.

