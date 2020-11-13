Best Native Instruments Early Black Friday Deals (2020) Compiled by The Consumer Post

The top early Black Friday Native Instruments deals for 2020, featuring DJ and drum controller discounts
Best Native Instruments Deals:
- Save up to $100 on Native Instruments DJ controllers, mixers, & software at Amazon - check live prices on the Native Instruments Komplete, Traktors, Maschine and on other featured products
- Save up to 63% on Native Instruments music production suite, MIDI controllers and DJ equipment at Native-Instruments.com - click the link for the latest prices on the Traktor Kontrol 3, Komplete 13, Maschine+, and Orchestral Tools instruments
- Save on Native Instruments keyboards and DJ controllers at Native-Instruments.com - check the latest deals on a wide range of Komplete Kontrol and Traktor Kontrol models
- Save on Native Instruments DJ and keyboard controllers at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on best-selling Traktor Kontrol and Komplete Kontrol series of controllers from Native Instruments
- Save on Native Instruments MIDI keyboard controllers - check the latest deals on Komplete Kontrol M32 and a wide range of Komplete Kontrol A series and S series models
- Save up to $100 on Native Instruments music production software at Amazon - check the latest deals on the Komplete 13 Ultimate, Guitar Rig 6 Pro, Butch VIG Drums and other Native Instruments Komplete instruments and effects
- Save on Native Instruments MIDI keyboard controllers at Amazon - check live prices on a wide range of Native Instruments MIDI keyboard controllers including Komplete Kontrol A25, A49, S88, and S49
When it comes software and hardware for digital music production and DJing Native Instruments is the name to remember. For music producers, Native Instruments has the MASCHINE which makes creating beats and melodies, arranging music, and sampling a breeze. Native Instruments MASCHINE 3, the newest model, has new features that improve workflows such as having bigger pads, a full-color, high-resolution screen, and the Smart Strip that can be used as a keyboard wheel to modulate and pitch-blend sounds. Meanwhile, the Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol line includes different models of keyboard controllers for virtual instruments and effects.
