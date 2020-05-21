BusinessWire

Belden Declares Quarterly Dividends

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) today declared a quarterly dividend to holders of common stock of $0.05 per share payable on July 9, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 18, 2020.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com or follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc.


