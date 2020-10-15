BCS Achieves SOC and PCI Compliance Milestones

BCS Delivers Highest Security Control Standards at Phoenix Data Center Campus

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#criticalfacilities--BCS, one of the nation’s fastest growing data center operations providers announces receipt of a successful Service Operation Control (SOC) 2 Type II report and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) assessment recognizing the company’s operations and management of the Landmark Dividend LLC owned data center campus in Phoenix.

Today’s announcement is the result of a five-month audit that reviewed more than 300 documents, policies and evidentiary requests. BCS achieved the SOC 2 Type II compliance report and PCI DSS assessment with zero findings or exceptions.

“Successful completion of the SOC and PCI audit and reporting process is an endorsement of the disciplined approach we take in operating and protecting customer and tenant critical infrastructure,” said BCS CEO Danny Crocker. “Our ability to execute and perform at the highest industry standards is a result of our self-performance model, an internal audit team, trained and certificated employees, as well as the industry’s most advanced operations playbook.”

SOC 2 Type II examination and certification demonstrates that an independent accounting and auditing firm has reviewed and tested the organization’s policies, communication procedures, monitoring and controls associated with Trust Service Principles: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. A successful SOC 2 Type 2 certification demonstrates BCS’s ability to implement critical security and privacy standards, in addition to performing at these standards over an extended time period.

PCI DSS is a set of requirements mandated by credit card companies and administered by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council to protect data and maintain secure environments. The PCI DSS assessment certifies that BCS is fully compliant with the standards set by the credit card and ecommerce industries.

“One of the BCS hallmarks is our Corporate Technical Services Group, which provides operations and technical oversight, along with internal auditing and governance of all regulatory and compliance requirements mandated by our clients, their tenants and the industries we collectively serve,” said BCS Vice President John Hevey, Corporate Technical Services. “In addition to ensuring SOC and PCI compliance, the Corporate Technical Services team has guided BCS to achieve Uptime Institute’s Continuous Availability Award and the Uptime Institute M&O Stamp of Approval,” he added.

BCS performs facility management, IT services and physical security for more than 180,000 square feet of mission-critical infrastructure on the seven-acre, multi-data center Phoenix campus. In March 2020 BCS announced signing a master service agreement with California-based Landmark Dividend LLC to operate and manage Landmark-owned critical infrastructure worldwide. As part of a long-term lease-back arrangement with Landmark, the Phoenix facility is more than 50% occupied by a long-term, major technology-based financial services company.

BCS currently employs data center operations engineers, IT service operations technicians, security officers and service-delivery subject matter experts across North America.

About BCS

BCS is an enterprise-level, critical facilities operations company focusing exclusively on data centers. The BCS solutions portfolio includes facility management, IT services, physical security and a range of value-added professional services through one fully integrated self-performance model. BCS utilizes advanced technology and centralized services, including BCS CriticalWorks™, BCS CriticalCare™ and the BCS Tactical Operations Center, to achieve increased performance, efficiency and scale. BCS serves the needs of Fortune 500 companies coast-to-coast with 28 data centers, 6.8 million total square feet (1.8 million in raised floor) and 150 MW of data center critical power under contract.

For more information visit bcsdatacenteroperations.com or follow BCS on LinkedIn.

Chad Giddings

Marketing & Communications, BCS

816-769-6162