Bastille Secures $27 Million Round

SAN FRANCISCO — Bastille, a provider of enterprise threat detection through software-defined radio and artificial intelligence, has raised $27 million in its latest round of funding. The Series B funding round came from Bessemer Venture Partners, Spinnaker VC, Comcast, Keel Funds, Ballentine Partners, and individual investors. The new round brings Bastille’s funding total to date to $40 million.

“With billions of RF and IoT connected devices already in use, enterprises face a massive security challenge from the Internet of Radios,” said Chris Risley, CEO, Bastille Networks. “This endorsement from the investment community speaks to the need for our unique solution to help protect enterprise and federal customers from these radio-borne security threats.”

Bastille is the first company to offer a complete security solution for the Internet of Radios. The company helps enterprise security teams protect corporate airspace by scanning the entire radio frequency (RF) spectrum, gaining visibility into devices that operate on more than 100 distinct protocols and allowing for a preemptive response.

The company launched in 2014.