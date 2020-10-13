Barksdale Federal Credit Union Selects Ignite Sales Platform to Guide Members Digitally to Wise Financial Choices

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Memberjourney--Ignite Sales, Inc., the financial industry leader in customer engagement technology, today announced that Barksdale Federal Credit Union has selected Ignite to digitally engage and meet the needs of its members with a high touch personalized experience from Louisiana to East Texas and around the globe using the credit union’s online and mobile channels. Barksdale FCU serves over 138,000 members.

Ignite will build an intelligent, white-labeled, interactive digital conversation guide for Barksdale Federal Credit Union, to interact with members anywhere in self-serve mode. The service will guide members to services and solutions Barksdale provides, fulfill the unique needs of each member with personalized product recommendations and provide a digital-human interface.

Real-time, actionable data will be delivered to Barksdale and identify trends as they occur. This information will help the credit union develop new online services and improve existing products to stay ahead of members’ evolving needs.

Barksdale will also be deploying Ignite’s Helping Hand Digital Guide to help guide the underserved and underemployed. It will provide the ability to digitally educate, guide and present services customized to these members’ needs anonymously. The Helping Hand guide utilizes the same AI Expert System as Ignite’s custom Neuro guides and serves up customized resources and recommends appropriate government and private sector services available based on the member’s location and circumstances.

“As the largest locally owned CU in LA, Ignite is honored to help Barksdale FCU meet the needs of their military and nonmilitary members,” states George Noga, CEO of Ignite Sales, Inc. “Barksdale joins the fast growing community of Ignite users who are dedicated to providing world-class digital interactions with members and customers.”

About Barksdale Federal Credit Union

Barksdale Federal Credit Union is the largest locally owned financial institution in Louisiana. Formed in 1954 to serve the military and civilian personnel of Barksdale Air Force Base, the $1.7 billion in assets credit union now also serves over 135,000 members belonging to over one thousand select employee groups, associations and churches and those living, working or worshipping in one of several underserved parishes in north and central Louisiana. Barksdale Federal offers a full range of products and services via digital channels and over 20 full-service centers including its newest locations in Longview, Texas.

About Ignite Sales, Inc.

Ignite Sales is changing the way retail banks engage with customers, service their customers and measure the results of their efforts. Using embedded predictive analytics, Ignite’s solution discovers and fulfills customer financial needs, resulting in more than a 38%+ increase in customer satisfaction and a 100% compliant and consistent conversation. Ignite’s patented technology is used by many of the top banking institutions in the country. Ignite is a three-time winner of Barlow Research Associates’ Monarch Innovation Award, The Big Innovation Award for Business Intelligence and The Stevie Award for Marketing & Sales Intelligence. Ignite Sales is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Visit us at www.ignitesales.com.

