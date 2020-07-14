Banzai Appoints Kurt Bilafer as Chief Revenue Officer

Veteran CRO to Spearhead Customer Success, Sales, Marketing for Event Marketing Automation Leader

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CRO--Banzai, a leading SaaS marketing automation provider, today announced that it has named Kurt J. Bilafer as Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Bilafer is now responsible for leading Banzai’s global sales and marketing functions, as well as channel partner programs.

With over 25 years of experience, Mr. Bilafer has held a number of sales and marketing roles at Amazon, SAP, WePay & PwC. Mr. Bilafer has started a number of companies, including Pilot Software, which was acquired by SAP in 2007. He received a B.S. in Marketing from Central Connecticut State University.

“I’m really excited to join Banzai at this critical inflection point as Marketers must now focus on building amazing content and thought leadership that needs to be delivered via virtual events,” Bilafer said. “There has never been a more important time to have a focused message and add value through every interaction with your prospects and customers.”

In March, Banzai announced a Series A investment of $7 million, led by DNX Ventures and with participation from Vulcan Capital. And last month, the company released Banzai Reach for Partners, a product enabling partner marketing teams to support their partners in creating more successful webinars and events.

“Kurt is a world-class leader,” said Joe Davy, CEO of Banzai. “We got to know each other through Kurt’s investment in our Series A and through his role as an advisor to Banzai. Pretty soon, it became clear that Kurt was a perfect fit to lead revenue at Banzai to delight our customers. Event marketing is a billion-dollar opportunity, and Kurt will help us capitalize on that.”

