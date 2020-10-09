Ballogy, CoachTube Partner To Deliver Performance-Based Training Curriculums to Amateur Athletes

Performance Tracking and Analysis App Expands to Include Access to Coaching and Training Content

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ballogy--Ballogy Inc., the innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports, announced today they are teaming up with CoachTube, the leading online marketplace for sports education, to deliver free training and instruction video content directly to Ballogy app users.

“Ballogy captures performance data and provides assessments and tracking to athletes as they train,” said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. “Now, with access to CoachTube’s extensive library of instructional videos, we are assisting players and coaches by offering free access to personalized training instruction and coaching content to help elevate their game.”

CoachTube’s online marketplace of instructional videos hosts more than 350 training courses across 28 different sports featuring coaches such as college football’s Urban Meyer and Guz Malzahn, college basketball’s Pat Summit and Tom Izzo, pro basketball’s Hubie Brown, soccer’s Mia Hamm, Oscar Wegner from tennis, and softball’s Sue Enquist. The Ballogy-CoachTube integration uniquely enables coach to coach training as well as coach to player training.

“We are looking for innovative ways to connect our coaches to more athletes to deliver the ultimate coaching experience,” said Wade Floyd, founder of CoachTube. “The advanced science behind Ballogy’s technology unlocks a powerful new distribution channel for our coaches and gives young athletes, no matter where they are in the world, the actionable insights that will help them continue to learn and improve.”

Ballogy has created the first performance analytics application for measuring, tracking, and certifying athletic development using standardized assessments. The Ballogy app is currently offered for basketball with additional sports coming soon. It is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. To learn more, please visit https://www.ballogy.com/.

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. https://www.ballogy.com/

About CoachTube

CoachTube is the leading online marketplace for athletes to master their sport with instructional videos from the world's greatest coaches. CoachTube’s mission is to give every athlete, regardless of budget, location, or current abilities, access to the instructions, knowledge, and motivation they need to grow and progress as athletes and students. CoachTube enables coaches to disseminate useful content, without having to worry about technology, distribution costs or marketing. Coaches can set course prices, choose to donate all proceeds to charity, or make their videos available for free. In turn, athletes receive top instruction at an affordable rate through their desktop, laptop or smart phone. https://coachtube.com/

