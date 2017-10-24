Baidu Holding Workshop for App Publishers in Silicon Valley

Chinese search engine Baidu is holding a new workshop for app publishers in Silicon Valley titled “Mobile Leap: How to Increase Your App Earnings with Innovative Ad Formats,” on November 6, 2017.

Baidu is looking to promote its services to publishers in the area at its offices at 1195 Bordeaux Drive in Sunnyvale. The workshop will focus on app monetization strategies for publishers, with case studies from Baidu’s mobile advertising platform DU Ad Platform. Other topics will include findings from DU Ad Platform’s H1 2017 regional trends white paper, and an overview of Baidu’s AI strategy.

DU Ad Platform is Baidu’s mobile ad platform for developers and publishers worldwide. Its core technology, called “Peak Selection Algorithm,” uses machine learning to automatically maximize ad performance and ensure a reliably stable revenue stream. DU Ad Platform currently has a global base of more than 1,800 app developers and 2 billion users around the world.

During the workshop, Baidu said it will present original data from DU Ad Platform’s first ever white paper, including the platform’s regional eCPM rates and its global revenue growth. Current and future trends in mobile ads will also be discussed. The white paper, titled “Mobile Ad Performance: Regional Trends Report,” will be made available for download on the Baidu Global website.

The Mobile Leap workshop will take place at Baidu’s Silicon Valley AI Lab in Sunnyvale on November 6, 2017 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., and is organized in coordination with developer relations agency BeMyApp. To learn more, visit the event website.