BAE Systems Completes Acquisition of Military GPS Business

NASHUA, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BAE Systems has completed its acquisition of the Collins Aerospace Military Global Positioning System (GPS) business from Raytheon Technologies Corporation, bringing decades of experience, innovative technology, and an extensive installed base of products to the company.



As announced in January, this asset purchase is a unique opportunity to acquire a high-quality, technology-based business that augments the existing BAE Systems Electronic Systems portfolio through the addition of world-class GPS anti-jamming and anti-spoofing technology that enables reliable navigation and guidance for a range of defense missions.

“Today marks the culmination of a tremendous team effort, and we are extremely proud to welcome the Military GPS employees to our company,” said John Watkins, vice president and general manager of Precision Strike & Sensing Solutions at BAE Systems. “Together, we will build on our rich histories of providing superior, innovative capabilities to help protect our U.S. and allied warfighters.”

Based in Cedar Rapids and Coralville, Iowa, with a workforce of approximately 700 employees, the Military GPS business has been a pioneer in its field for more than 40 years and has a global installed base in excess of 1.5 million devices on more than 280 airborne, ground, and weapon system platforms. The business designs and produces advanced, hardened, and secure GPS products with a range of form factors, including products designed for space-constrained and harsh environments. It is also developing next-generation GPS technologies for the U.S. military – including M-Code – that will further improve security and anti-jamming capabilities for critical defense applications.

“This partnership will enable us to build on our market leadership and bring new discriminating capabilities to our customers, including the U.S. Department of Defense and its allies,” said Greg Wild, director of Military GPS. “We’re excited to be joining the BAE Systems family. They appreciate our legacy of innovation and will provide opportunities for continued business growth and success.”


Contacts

Mark Daly, BAE Systems
Mobile: 603 233 7636
mark.g.daly@baesystems.com
www.baesystems.com/US
@BAESystemsInc

