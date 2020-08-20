Back to School Online: Arkansas Virtual Academy is Waiting for You

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arkansas Virtual Academy (ARVA), an online public charter school, invites students across the state to enroll in the interactive and engaging online learning experience they need during these unprecedented times.

ARVA is available tuition-free to students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Teachers and students will open their laptops and log on to start the 2020-2021 school year on August 25th.

The school’s online platform enables students to enjoy a safe learning environment and connect with classmates and teachers from across the state. ARVA’s dedicated teachers and staff facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes. In addition, teachers offer one-on-one instruction, online chat sessions and family phone calls to build closer partnerships with parents, learning coaches, and students.

“At ARVA, our number one priority is providing our students with a personalized learning experience,” said ARVA Head of School Amy Johnson. “Our online learning platform sets students up for academic and personal success, and we offer a safe environment that meets their unique needs.”

Through the school’s Destinations Career Academy, participating students can also pair a solid academic foundation with applied learning experiences in growing career fields like information technology (IT), business, agriculture, cybersecurity, computer science, and more. Whether their path leads them directly into the workplace, to the military, or to higher education, career learning provides students with the skills they need to get there. ARVA also offers a concurrent enrollment program in which students can earn college credits and work on their high school diploma simultaneously.

Many families and students choose ARVA because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and students seeking a bullying-free environment can balance a full academic course load along with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

“I recommend ARVA specifically because I love the K12 curriculum. I think it’s rigorous yet doable,” says ARVA parent Carmen Rees. “I don’t think there’s a better way to get a personalized education that is tailored to your students’ learning style, gifts, and needs.”

Students and families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. More information on ARVA, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at arva.k12.com.

About Arkansas Virtual Academy

Arkansas Virtual Academy is a full-time public charter school serving students in grades K through 12. As part of the Arkansas public school system, ARVA is tuition-free and gives families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), a trusted ARVA partner of seven years, and one of the nation’s preeminent tech-enabled education companies. For more information about ARVA, visit arva.k12.com.

