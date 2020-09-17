Axway works with National Oilwell Varco to innovate and ensure critical business services are online 24/7

Integration of AMPLIFY™ API Management and Microsoft Azure enhances customer experience in a hybrid world

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AWS--Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) announced it is integrating with Microsoft Azure to provide an open API platform that helps National Oilwell Varco (NOV) deliver reliable and secure business services around the clock.

NOV is a leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment and components used in the energy industry. In line with its commitment to pursuing purposeful innovation and fostering a service-first culture, NOV worked with a team from Axway to integrate AMPLIFY API Management in a hybrid-cloud configuration deployed for high availability.

"Our APIs are an integral part of our digital transformation strategy, and we wanted a trusted partner that would meet our long-term operational needs," explains Manoj Kona, Director, IT at NOV. "We narrowed down a list of more than 45 different vendors to a shortlist of just three industry leaders. Of those companies, we felt that Axway offered the optimal package of software, services, and support to meet our needs.”

The solution can divert API traffic automatically in the event of unplanned outages in NOV's cloud and on-premises data centers, improving customer experience by ensuring critical business services are online 24/7.

“Axway and Microsoft are delivering world-class solutions that allow customers like NOV to benefit from the full power of API Management on Microsoft Azure,” said Vince Padua, Axway Chief Innovation and Technology Officer at Axway. “As a Microsoft partner, AMPLIFY API Management is optimized to run the most mission-critical applications. By deploying a central API platform in the hybrid cloud, NOV can build internal and customer-facing services in days, not weeks, reducing costs and creating new revenue streams.”

According to Arpan Shah, General Manager for Azure Infrastructure, Microsoft Corp., “Axway AMPLIFY API Management on Azure enables customers to build their own experience and enjoy the same robust functionality across all environments. With Microsoft’s hybrid approach, customers can move to the cloud at their own pace and choose the environment that best suits their needs and regulatory requirements.”

Learn more about Axway's AMPLIFY API Management solution on Microsoft Azure in the on-demand webinar: It just got personal! Superior customer experience managing APIs in a hybrid world.

About Axway

Axway revitalizes heritage IT infrastructures, helping more than 11,000 customers accelerate their digital journeys, add new business capabilities, and drive growth. With the AMPLIFY™ platform – which combines APIs, MFT, B2B integration, and content services – we guide innovation and enhance the customer experience faster and more securely than ever. axway.com

Media Contact

Joshua Molina

Tel. (480) 627-1891

jmolina@axway.com