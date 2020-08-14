Awards Keep Coming for Kinetic Secure

IoT World Awards names security solution Best Consumer Deployment

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Another industry group has recognized Kinetic Secure. The security solution won the IoT World Award for Best Consumer IoT Deployment. The IoT World Awards celebrate the successes and outstanding contributions of the best of the best in the Internet of Things, such as infrastructure, security, analytics and development tools.

“ Kinetic Secure is exactly the kind of solution customers need to meet their growing IoT needs securely,” said Zach Butler, Portfolio Director, IoT World Virtual. “ This award is a recognition that the collaboration between Windstream, F-Secure and Actiontec has delivered a breakthrough IoT deployment that’s changing the game.”

In 2019, Kinetic by Windstream launched the new Kinetic Secure. Utilizing Actiontec’s Optim Managed Service Assurance Platform and F-Secure SENSE connected home cyber security solution, Kinetic Secure provides customers with endpoint protection and gateway-level cyber security for the entire home and when they are on the move. Additional functionality, including parental controls and mobile device management, is integrated into the managed Wi-Fi service through the MyWIN app.

The On-the Go endpoint applications protect users when away from the home and include anti-virus, malware protection, banking protections, and more. Coupled with additional options such as Premium Technical Support 24/7/365, Identity Theft Protection, and Wire Maintenance, Kinetic Secure plans are the essential companions to providing secure internet services.

“ We appreciate IoT for recognizing our commitment to launching an amazing product and providing our customers with control over their family’s digital life,” said Joe Johnson, vice president of Kinetic product development and management. “ Our goal is to provide the best gateway security measures that give our customers peace of mind about their digital presence.”

In addition to IoT World, others have also taken notice of the security solution.

Earlier this year, Broadband Multimedia Marketing Association recognized Kinetic Secure, awarding Kinetic by Windstream the Service Provider Marketing Award and Partnership Marketing Award.

Windstream Holdings, Inc., is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications, and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and midsize businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 169,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

