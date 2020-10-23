Avtex Ranked Among Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Twin Cities Metro Area by Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal

BusinessWire

Recognition Earned for Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in each of the Three Previous Years

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avtex, a customer experience (CX) consulting and technology company, announced today that it has been ranked #18 by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s Fast 50, a jump of 23 spots from last year. The rankings were published October 23, 2020. To view the complete article, visit www.mspbj.com.


To be eligible for the Fast 50, companies must have consistent revenue growth for the last three consecutive years. Avtex had a growth rate from 2017 to 2019 of 116.82%.

“We are seeing strong growth, mainly because clients rely on their contact centers, digital transformation and customers' journey management now more than ever, and that is what we do,” said George Demou, President & CEO of Avtex. “We’re committed to being an end-to-end CX technology company, giving our clients the capability to deliver a ubiquitous omnichannel experience for their customers, and we expect to see continued growth in 2020.”

Earlier this month, Avtex was also named to the National Business Research Institute (NBRI)’s Circle of Excellence, an award recognizing organizations that place a high value on employee experience (EX) and customer experience.

About Avtex

Avtex is a full-service Customer Experience (CX) consulting and solution provider focused on helping organizations build meaningful connections with their customers, members and constituents. Avtex offers a wide range of solutions to support CX transformation planning and orchestration of experiences for clients. Avtex has offices across the U.S., with headquarters in Minneapolis. Avtex is recognized as a gold partner of both Microsoft and Genesys, leveraging their world class platforms as the foundation for customer engagements and digital transformation. Visit www.avtex.com for more information.


