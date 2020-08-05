BusinessWire

Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Avnet--Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced that on August 4, 2020, its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.21 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 23, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 9, 2020.


The Board has also scheduled Avnet’s Annual Shareholder Meeting for Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. PST/Arizona time. In consideration of the continuing public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the meeting will be held as a hybrid meeting, meaning shareholders can attend either virtually via live webcast or in person at Avnet’s Corporate Headquarters located at: 2211 South 47th Street, Phoenix, Ariz. 85034. The record date for determining the common shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting has been set at the close of business on September 18, 2020.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)

Visit the Avnet Investor Relations website at ir.avnet.com or contact us at investorrelations@avnet.com.


Investor Relations Contacts

Joe Burke, 480-643-7431
Joseph.Burke@avnet.com

Kensey Biggs, 480-643-7053
kcb@abmac.com

Media Relations Contact

Jeanne Forbis, 480-643-7499
Jeanne.Forbis@avnet.com

