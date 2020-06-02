Automotive Smart Key Fob Market 2020-2024 | Penetration of Automotive Electronics to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AutomotiveSmartKeyFobMarket--Technavio has been monitoring the automotive smart key fob market and it is poised to grow by 23.98 million units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis co., Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Tokai Rika Co., Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation, Valeo, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. The penetration of automotive electronics will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Penetration of automotive electronics has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Automotive Smart Key Fob Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Smart Key Fob Market is segmented as below:

Application

Entry-segments

Mid-segments

Luxury-segments

Geographic Landscape

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Automotive Smart Key Fob Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive smart key fob market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Smart Key Fob Market size

Automotive Smart Key Fob Market trends

Automotive Smart Key Fob Market industry analysis

This study identifies growing penetration rate of advanced functionalities in entry-segment cars as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive smart key fob market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Smart Key Fob Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the automotive smart key fob market, including some of the vendors such as Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis co., Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Tokai Rika Co., Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation, Valeo, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive smart key fob market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Smart Key Fob Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive smart key fob market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive smart key fob market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive smart key fob market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive smart key fob market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Application by volume placement

Entry-segments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mid-segments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Luxury-segments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application by volume

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Hyundai Mobis co., Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Tokai Rika Co., Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Valeo

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

