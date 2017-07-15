Intel Unveils New Xeon Processors

SANTA CLARA –– Intel has launched its new line of Xeon Scalable processors, providing businesses with breakthrough performance to handle compute-hungry tasks including real-time analytics, virtualized infrastructure and high-performance computing. Today’s launch marks the greatest set of data center and network processor advancements in a decade.

“Data center and network infrastructure is undergoing massive transformations to support emerging use cases like precision medicine, artificial intelligence and agile network services paving the path to 5G,” said Navin Shenoy, executive vice president and general manager of the Intel Data Center Group. “Intel Xeon Scalable processors represent the biggest data center advancement in a decade.”

Intel Xeon Scalable processors provide businesses with the richest suite of platform feature innovations that deliver significant performance increases across key workloads. These include:

Artificial Intelligence : Delivers 2.2x higher deep learning training and inference compared to the previous generation, and 113x deep learning performance gains compared to a 3-year-old non-optimized server system when combined with software optimizations speeding delivery of AI-fueled services.

Delivers 2.2x higher deep learning training and inference compared to the previous generation, and 113x deep learning performance gains compared to a 3-year-old non-optimized server system when combined with software optimizations speeding delivery of AI-fueled services. Networking : Delivers up to 2.5x increased IPSec forwarding rate for key networking applications compared to previous generation when using Intel QuickAssist and DPDK increasing the value derived from network transformation.

Delivers up to 2.5x increased IPSec forwarding rate for key networking applications compared to previous generation when using Intel QuickAssist and DPDK increasing the value derived from network transformation. Virtualization : Operates up to an estimated 4.2x more virtual machines (VMs) versus a 4-year-old system for rapid service deployment, server utilization, lower energy costs and space efficiency spurring enterprise data center modernization.

Operates up to an estimated 4.2x more virtual machines (VMs) versus a 4-year-old system for rapid service deployment, server utilization, lower energy costs and space efficiency spurring enterprise data center modernization. High Performance Computing : Provides up to a 2x FLOPs/clock improvement with Intel AVX-512 as well as integrated Intel Omni-Path Architecture ports, delivering improved compute capability, I/O flexibility and memory bandwidth to accelerate discovery and innovation.

Provides up to a 2x FLOPs/clock improvement with Intel AVX-512 as well as integrated Intel Omni-Path Architecture ports, delivering improved compute capability, I/O flexibility and memory bandwidth to accelerate discovery and innovation. Storage: Processes up to 5x more IOPS while reducing latency by up to 70 percent versus out-of-the-box NVMe SSDs when combined with Intel Optane SSDs and Storage Performance Development Kit (SPDK), making data more accessible for advanced analytics.

The Intel Xeon Scalable processor features a new core microarchitecture, new on-die interconnects and memory controllers. The resulting platform optimizes performance as well as the reliability, security and manageability necessary in data centers and networking infrastructure.