August Home Locks Up $25 Million Series C

SAN FRANCISCO — August Home, a provider of smart locks and smart home access products and services, has raised $25 million in Series C funding. The round included August Home’s existing investors – Bessemer Venture Partners, Comcast Ventures, Maveron and Qualcomm Ventures – and includes new investors AGL, Liberty Mutual and European private equity fund, SPDG. This brings the company’s total funding to $75 million.

Since the company’s Series B financing in 2015, August introduced four new products and

developed partnerships with companies including Airbnb, Amazon, Apple, Google, HomeAway,

and Nest. These developments helped advance the company’s mission to help people control

access to their homes, enabling secure delivery of goods and services inside the home. In doing

so, August Home has become the best-selling smart lock and increased lock sales by 300

percent year-over-year with more than 260 million lock operations and 500,000 users.

The new round of funding will be used to expand operations and extend the company’s products and services:

● Home Access Products – Deliver total, secure control over your front door, from

anywhere, with a smartphone. The complete solution includes the

August Smart Lock, August Smart Keypad and August Doorbell Cam.

● Home Access Services – Transform every home, to enable a new economy of goods

and services delivered inside the home. August products become even more powerful

through seamless integration with leading smart home brands, services and platforms.

“I am incredibly proud of the work that we have done to establish the August Smart Lock as the

category leader and partner to like-minded category disruptors that are using technology to

bring innovation to the home,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of August Home.“This investment will

allow us to capitalize on the opportunity ahead of us – to bring quality products and secure

in-home delivery to the masses.