Attivo Networks’ Jilbert Washten Named a Winner in Finance Monthly’s CFO Awards 2020

Washten Recognized for Excellence and Achievement in Financial Leadership

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Attivo Networks®, an award-winning leader in cyber deception and attacker lateral movement threat detection, is proud to announce that Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jilbert Washten has been selected as a winner in the Finance Monthly CFO Awards 2020. This award is given to an exclusive group of CFOs across a wide variety of sectors whose success and innovative vision has positively contributed both within and beyond their industry.

“Since joining us three years ago, Jilbert has been an essential contributor to Attivo’s remarkable growth. His expertise and strategic vision are widely recognized in the industry and he is trusted by investors and his peers,” said Tushar Kothari, CEO at Attivo Networks. “We congratulate Jilbert for this well-deserved recognition and appreciate his relentless focus and drive.”

As CFO at Attivo Networks, Jilbert brings over 20 years of broad-based experience in finance and corporate accounting. During his tenure at Attivo, he has negotiated and closed on capital investments from the security industry’s most reputable firms. He also has been a critical driver of business operations, surpassing market competitors, providing strategic and tactical solutions, and increasing profit margins. Jilbert provides strategic vision, drives margin improvements, and implements cost reduction initiatives.

Attivo has been ranked the last two years as a Top 100 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™.

Finance Monthly is a global publication delivering news, commentary, and analysis to those at the center of the corporate sector. The Finance Monthly CFO Awards celebrate the success and innovative vision of CFOs across a wide range of industry sectors around the globe. To read the full profile of Jilbert Washten, visit the Finance Monthly CFO website at https://cfoawards.finance-monthly.com/winners-edition/66/.

About Attivo Networks

Attivo Networks®, the leader in cyber deception and lateral movement attack detection, delivers a superior defense for revealing and preventing unauthorized insider and external threat activity. The customer-proven Attivo ThreatDefend® Platform provides a scalable solution for derailing attackers and reducing the attack surface within user networks, data centers, clouds, remote worksites, and specialized attack surfaces. The portfolio defends at the endpoint, Active Directory and throughout the network with ground-breaking innovations for preventing and misdirecting lateral attack activity. Forensics, automated attack analysis, and third-party native integrations streamline incident response. The company has won over 130 awards for its technology innovation and leadership. For more information, visit www.attivonetworks.com.

