AT&T Buys Vyatta Software From Brocade

AT&T has agreed to buy the Vyatta network operating system and associated assets of Brocade Communications Systems. This platform includes the vRouter product line. AT&T also intends to hire certain Brocade employees associated with that business. The deal is expected to close in early summer, subject to closing conditions and prior to the closing of the previously announced proposed acquisition of Brocade by Broadcom Limited. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The Vyatta platform will help AT&T continue to drive its network transformation. The company expects to virtualize and software-control 75% of its network by 2020. The company’s plan is to hit 55% by the end of 2017.