ATLANTIC-ACM Delivers 2019 U.S. Wholesale Service Provider Excellence Awards

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PTC--Leading research consultancy and market diligence firm ATLANTIC-ACM announced its 2019 U.S. Wholesale Service Provider Excellence Awards on Tuesday, December 31st. The awards were determined by responses to the firm’s annual customer feedback survey, which collected over 1,300 customer evaluations from nearly 350 individual respondents.

The 2019 analysis of the ~$20B U.S. Wholesale voice/data market marks the first year combining both wholesale metro and long-haul studies after conducting individual research campaigns for 14 years of metro and 23 years of long-haul. This current research endeavor offers insights on a shifting purchase ecosystem, buying priorities, and competitive landscape.

Price and network performance continue to be the most important buying priorities for wholesale customers, aligning with pricing pressure experienced throughout the Industry, though customer-facing operations and network security still play a vital role in purchase decisions. Among products, rising bandwidth demand continues to push wholesale buyers to spend more on high capacity Wavelength and Ethernet services. Wholesale customers indicated that they expect future spend to increase with agile fiber, cable, and niche VoIP providers.

ATLANTIC-ACM President and Managing Partner Fedor Smith announced the awards as follows:

Verizon: ILEC Awards for Brand, Sales Rep, Service Delivery, Network Performance, Data Value, and Voice Value

CenturyLink: ILEC Awards for Billing and Customer Service

Cogent: CLEC Awards for Brand, Sales Rep, Service Delivery, Network Performance, Billing, Customer Service, and Data Value

Bandwidth: CLEC Award for Voice Value

