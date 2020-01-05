At CES 2020, It’s Mind Over Matter

NextMind announces $399 Dev Kit for first real-time ‘brain-sensing’ BCI wearable, wins two CES Innovation Awards

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AR--NextMind, a fast-growing neurotechnology startup specializing in noninvasive neural interfaces, today announced it is offering a $399 Dev Kit for its unique wearable that allows users to control anything in their digital world by using just their thoughts. The NextMind device, which is the world’s first noninvasive, hands-free brain-computer interface for real-time interaction, also won two CES Innovation Awards today —Best of Innovation in Augmented and Virtual Reality and Honoree in Wearable Technologies. NextMind is providing demonstrations in Booth No. 534 at CES Unveiled Las Vegas tonight from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Mandalay Bay and also at CES this week at LVCC, South Hall 1, Booth No. 21839.

“We are honored to receive such recognition from the Consumer Technology Association for NextMind, and eager to get our Dev Kit out to developers and partners so that they can explore the many amazing ways this powerful real-time brain-computer interface will create new user experiences with the digital world,” said Sid Kouider, founder and CEO of NextMind. “We look forward to giving CES attendees a demo that will blow their minds when they fully realize the power and deep immersive experience that NextMind can provide in gaming, computer control and their personal interaction with the internet of things just by focusing their thoughts. And this is just the beginning for us, as we look forward to the future and further evolving this technology.”

NextMind’s lightweight wearable captures electrical brain signals from the user’s visual cortex, and by using machine learning algorithms, translates that output into direct digital commands for devices in real time, all while hands-free. The small, round device fits into the back of a cap or headband and rests gently on the user’s head, or it can be used via AR/VR headset.

Kouider first unveiled the NextMind BCI wearable onstage at the prestigious technology forum Slush 2019 in November. Watch the video and learn more about how NextMind works at http://bit.ly/2rs9bBi.

NextMind is shipping Early Access Evaluation Kits to selected partners and developers this month. The company will begin shipping the first batch of $399 Dev Kits during the second quarter of 2020. Developers interested in being one of the first to receive a NextMind Dev Kit can sign up for the Pre-Order Waitlist at https://www.next-mind.com/waitlist/.

VISUALS: Go to the NextMind press kit online at https://bwnews.pr/35cBz8Q.

About NextMind LLC

NextMind is a fast-growing technology startup specializing in groundbreaking, noninvasive neural interfaces. By combining innovative, noninvasive brain-sensing technology with machine learning algorithms, NextMind’s technology translates brain signals into digital commands in real time, making it easier for end users to interact and control computers and VR/AR headsets. For more information, visit next-mind.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media: Kristina Messner, Focused Image (for NextMind), press@next-mind.com, +1 (703) 678-6023