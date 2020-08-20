Astute Awarded 2020 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award for Crisis Management AI Solution

Astute's Crisis Management AI, a versatile toolkit for managing customer and employee engagement during the pandemic, recognized for exceptional innovation

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#covid19--Astute, Inc., today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, and its TMC Labs product review division, named its Crisis Management AI solution as a 2020 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award winner.

Astute’s Crisis Management AI offering helps brands with a number of challenges they are facing due to the COVID-19 crisis. They include the ability to quickly and efficiently communicate the latest information to consumers and employees, to offer health screening for employees and visitors before entering their place of business, and to support new business processes to ensure social distancing and other safety practices.

Built on the company's AI-powered Astute Bot technology platform, Crisis Management AI includes the COVID-19 Communication Bot, which enables brands to quickly disseminate key information like modified hours of operation, service availability, and what steps they’re taking to keep their customers safe; the Employee Health Screening Chatbot, which provides a self-check-in process that follows the CDC guidelines for evaluating when employees should stay home due to symptoms or contact with someone who has COVID-19, and the Virtual Reservations Bot, which helps companies manage guest experiences without face-to-face interaction.

Along with the release of Crisis Management AI, Astute has also launched additional tools to enable companies to navigate the rapid changes brought on by COVID-19. Astute's Email Virtual Assistant (EVA) automates customer email management to help call centers handle massive spikes in customer questions due to the pandemic. And the company's latest Voice of the Customer (VoC) offering, Customer Confidence, helps businesses assess customers' level of comfort with returning in-person to their locations so they can plan resources and forecast revenue.

"As new needs have emerged, Astute has been at the forefront of creatively applying technology to solve developing needs," said Alex George, Astute President and CTO. "Our core technologies are built in such a way to allow enormous flexibility, which has enabled us to better support our clients during these unprecedented times."

The Pandemic Tech Innovation Awards recognize hardware, software, devices/peripherals, applications, and services that help society and business function effectively in the face of challenges caused by pandemics.

"Astute has displayed its commitment to quality and innovation in the development of their tech solutions contributing to managing and overcoming pandemic outbreaks," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "I look forward to more innovation from Astute and their continued effort toward improving the future of the current challenges faced by the most recent pandemic."

The 2020 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award winners will be featured on Pandemic Tech News online and TMCnet.

About Astute

Astute is a full-service end-to-end customer engagement platform for the world's largest global brands. Astute unifies all first-party data across the customer journey, offering AI-driven customer self-service, agent desktop CRM, social media management, and powerful Voice of the Customer (VoC) tracking and analytics. No matter how customers choose to engage, Astute elevates the interaction while capturing invaluable first-party data to improve the journey. Winner of the 2020 Stevie® Award for Most Innovative Tech Company and CUSTOMER Magazine’s 2020 Contact Center Technology Award, Astute’s commitment to innovating the customer experience is well-recognized in the market. Learn more at astutesolutions.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

Astute:

Natalie Skarzynski, Astute

877-769-3750

press@astutesolutions.com

TMC:

Michelle Connolly

Marketing Manager

203-852-6800, ext. 170

mconnolly@tmcnet.com