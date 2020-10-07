ASGN Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) announced today that it expects to release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at approximately 4:15 p.m. EDT to be followed by its regular quarterly conference call later that day at 4:30 p.m. EDT hosted by Ted Hanson, Chief Executive Officer of ASGN. The Company’s prepared remarks will be posted to its website prior to the call.

The dial-in number for this conference call is 877-407-0792 (+1-201-689-8263 outside the United States). Please reference Conference ID number 13709885. A replay of the conference call will be available from 8:00 p.m. EDT on October 28, 2020 until November 11, 2020. The dial-in number for the replay is 844-512-2921 (+1-412-317-6671 outside the United States) and the replay access code is 13709885. The webcast for this call will be available at www.asgn.com

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. ASGN’s mission is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

