As COVID-Era Data Security Crisis Mounts, ERI’s Box Program Provides 50-State Solution

FRESNO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company is offering a nationwide solution to the need for safe and secure recycling of electronics. The company’s home and business electronics recycling box program is available to individuals and businesses in all 50 states, at every zip code in the country.

ERI’s unique program provides the only NAID, R2, and e-Stewards certified secure-at-home (or office) box program in the United States with contactless, transparent delivery and pickup. All collected electronics are responsibly recycled and all data is securely destroyed.

The comprehensive electronics mail back program is available with 19 different box types with serialization options for five sizes of technology boxes. Labels, sealing tape and freight to and from each customer’s location to the nearest ERI processing facility are included in the flat rate for ERI’s e-Recycling boxes.

“With millions working at home offices or remote locations now on a permanent basis, every company is faced with unique challenges when it comes to the responsible and data-secure disposition of IT and electronic assets,” said John Shegerian, ERI’s Co-Founder and Executive Chairman. “Our box program is a proven solution that protects data, is transparent and trackable, and is a safe, contactless and sustainable service that allows businesses and consumers to easily recycle their electronics from their homes or offices fast, safely and easily without the inconvenience of ever leaving.”

The boxes are shipped flat directly to the customer with an included return label. Customers can then assemble, fill, and return the boxes whenever convenient, with a simple call to ERI’s logistics partner, UPS.

The ERI e-Recycling boxes are available for technology (electronics & IT assets), batteries, and lamps. Boxes can be purchased from ERI’s Online Store.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.


Media contact: Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com

 

