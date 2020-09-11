AppTek Named One of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Greater Washington Area

Washington Business Journal Recognizes VA-based Speech Technology Provider for Significant Year-over-Year Growth

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--AppTek, a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Neural Machine Translation (NMT), and Natural Language Understanding (NLU) technologies, today announced its selection as one of the Washington Business Journal’s (WBJ) 75 Fastest Growing Companies in Greater Washington for 2020.

The 75 Fastest Growing Companies is a prestigious list that names the top companies within the Greater Washington, DC region assessed according to revenue and growth. Nominees are evaluated through a rigorous judging process and independent third-party evaluation. This year, roughly 2,200 companies were considered. The list of honorees reflects the ever-expanding diversity and growth of the DC business region. WBJ will release the complete list at a ceremony on October 22nd.

“Having enjoyed significant year-over-year growth, we are proud and excited to be recognized in the Washington Business Journal’s list of fastest growing companies,” said AppTek CEO Mudar Yaghi. “We believe our success can be attributed to the technical depth and innovation of our scientific team coupled with growing demand for our industry-leading multilingual automatic speech recognition and machine translation AI technology platform. We’re grateful for the trust of our customers worldwide who rely on AppTek to power their speech-centric services.”

Inclusion on the WBJ list caps a tremendous year of business growth and innovation for AppTek. This includes a partnership with SOS International LLC (SOSi) in which SOSi made a significant equity investment in AppTek creating a partnership around human language technology in the U.S. federal, state, and local governments; a strategic collaboration with Booz Allen Hamilton to include AppTek’s ASR and MT in the new AI Modzy Platform; a partnership with TransPerfect to accelerate global translation of content and subtitling for multi-national businesses; and systems integration partnerships with yellaUmbrella for media localization and with OOONA to extend its translation, subtitling and captioning platform.

About AppTek

AppTek is a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies for automatic speech recognition (ASR), neural machine translation (NMT), and natural language understanding (NLU). The AppTek platform delivers industry-leading, real-time streaming and batch technology solutions in the cloud or on-premise for organizations across a breadth of worldwide markets such as media and entertainment, call centers, government, enterprise business, and more. Built by scientists and research engineers who are recognized among the best in the world, AppTek’s solutions cover a wide array of languages, dialects, and channels. For more information, please visit http://www.apptek.com.

