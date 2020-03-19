AppOmni Expands Executive Leadership Team to Support Rapid Growth

New leaders bring wealth of experience and expertise to further AppOmni’s goal of securing SaaS applications

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppOmni, provider of a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) security and management platform, today announced the addition of three new executives to the company’s leadership team. Kathleen McKinnon has joined AppOmni as Director and Head of Customer Success, Brandon Conley as Chief Revenue Officer, and John Yun as Vice President of Marketing. Backed by a recent $10 million Series A funding round, these key hires will play an important role in accelerating AppOmni’s sales and marketing operations in addition to product development.

“AppOmni’s team of customer-centric, data-driven experts is brought together by the shared passion to create tools for the greater good. We are determined for AppOmni’s platform to positively impact our way of life by making SaaS applications safer for everyone,” says Brendan O’Connor, CEO and Co-Founder, AppOmni. “We are thrilled to announce the addition of Kathleen, Brandon and John to our executive team, all of whom have already brought immediate value to AppOmni in their respective roles. I look forward to our team’s continued growth on all fronts.”

As Director and Head of Customer Success, McKinnon will be responsible for expanding and enhancing customer experience for AppOmni’s rapidly growing installed base. With more than a decade in customer-focused roles, McKinnon brings cross-functional expertise to AppOmni by serving as the bridge between customers, engineering and product teams. Prior to joining AppOmni, Kathleen was a member of the Innovation & Learning team and Security team at Salesforce. While there, she spearheaded high-profile engagements for over 8,000 customers in cities around the world.

In the role of CRO, Conley will take part in AppOmni’s business operations by developing unique and effective sales strategies and fostering key relationships. Conley was most recently the VP WW Public Cloud Security Sales at Palo Alto Networks, joining the company through the acquisition of RedLock, Inc in October 2018. Throughout his career, he has focused on helping customers solve the challenge of securing diverse and changing IT landscapes while serving in leadership positions at companies such as Netskope, Citrix, Sonicwall, Aventail and Oblix.

As Vice President of Marketing, Yun will lead AppOmni’s marketing strategy and execution. He brings more than 25 years of experience spanning multiple industries including cybersecurity, networking, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and cloud services. Prior to AppOmni, Yun built the entire marketing organization and operations at Zingbox, growing the business to multi-million dollar annual recurring revenue and acquisition by Palo Alto Networks. His past experience includes leading the marketing effort for the Palerra/Oracle Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) solution, Websense Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Juniper Networks/Netscreen firewall and intrusion prevention solution.

Recently named the winner of three 2020 Global Excellence Awards as well as a finalist in the 2020 RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox Contest, AppOmni is quickly proving to be a company to watch for their approach to solving cloud data exposures and gaps in security coverage caused by misconfigurations.

