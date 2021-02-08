AppLovin to Acquire App Measuring Firm Adjust

PALO ALTO — AppLovin, a global technology platform that provides developers a unified set of tools to grow their online apps, has agreed to buy Adjust, a mobile app measurement and marketing company based in Germany. Adjust will retain its brand and culture and continue to operate as a distinct company. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The acquisition is the latest example of how AppLovin is delivering on its mission to grow the mobile app ecosystem. Over the last three years, AppLovin expanded its suite of solutions with its acquisitions of MAX and SafeDK to help developers increase revenue, save time, and protect their users’ experience. As one of the largest app marketers in the world, AppLovin brings depth of knowledge and expertise to Adjust and helps further innovate the attribution and analytics product suite it has successfully built.

Founded in 2012, Adjust’s marketing platform helps mobile developers better understand their users’ journey while allowing marketers to make smarter decisions through measurement, attribution and fraud prevention. Adjust’s suite of products makes marketing simpler, smarter, and more secure for over 50,000 apps including global brands, such as SoundCloud, Rakuten and Tencent. Adjust is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with 16 offices around the world and over 500 employees.

“We have worked closely with the Adjust team for years and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to team up with them,” said Adam Foroughi, AppLovin Co-Founder and CEO. “Adjust’s product-first approach to the attribution and analytics space is comparable to how we built AppLovin, and exceptional combinations are born from similar objectives and culture. Together, we believe we will propel marketing tools innovation forward for mobile app developers globally.”

“Our focus has always been to help our customers succeed by offering the best solutions in the market. The traction we are seeing around the world is a testament to our team and our technology,” said Christian Henschel, Adjust Co-Founder and CEO. “Joining forces with AppLovin will further power our clients’ growth and shape the future of the app economy.”

Founded in 2012, AppLovin is majority owned by Chinese private equity firm Orient Hontai Capital.