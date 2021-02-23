Applebee’s Launches Cosmic Wings Brand With Uber Eats

Applebee’s, one of the nation’s largest chain restaurants with nearly 1,300 locations, is opening a virtual restaurant called Cosmic Wings.

Wings are a popular food item for delivery orders and Cosmic Wings is a new online-only restaurant available for delivery exclusively via Uber Eats and made in nearly 1,300 Applebee’s kitchens nationwide.

Virtual restaurants have become very popular with the rise of delivery services like Uber Eats, Doordash and Grubhub. Chili’s, a national restaurant chain with over 1,000 locations, launched a delivery brand called It’s Just Wings in partnership with Doordash in June 2020.

Cosmic Wings says it will deliver a unique menu featuring exclusive Cheetos-inspired items. Applebee’s is a subsidiary of restaurant company Dine Brands.

“The new Cosmic Wings menu is out-of-this-world delicious,” said Chef Stephen Bulgarelli, culinary lead of Cosmic Wings. “We’ve packed it with fan-favorites like traditional and boneless wings and cheese bites smothered in a variety of sauce choices, including two exclusive Cheetos wing sauces that can’t be found anywhere else – dangerously cheesy Original Cheetos and Cheetos Flamin’ Hot wing sauce. All of these craveable combos are delivered right to your home!”

In addition to traditional wings, boneless wings and cheese bites, the Cosmic Wings menu includes chicken tender dippers, waffle fries and onion rings along with a variety of signature dips and sauces on the side, like honey BBQ, house-made ranch or bleu cheese.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Cosmic Wings to delight our fans across the country with this new way to enjoy the signature taste of Cheetos,” said Jessica Spaulding, marketing senior director, Frito-Lay North America. “When you combine beloved Cheetos flavors with everyone’s favorite appetizers, you get the ultimate matchup.”

To order Cosmic Wings, you can open the Uber Eats app and place your order from nearly 1,300 locations nationwide. Plus, Cosmic Wings will offer a $0 delivery fee on all orders $15 or more thru February 28.

“With people across the country hungry for new delivery options, we’re excited to launch Cosmic Wings and give guests a unique and delicious experience that they can’t get anywhere else,” said Scott Gladstone, head of strategy for Cosmic Wings.