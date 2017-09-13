Apple TV Launches in 4K Version

CUPERTINO — Apple has introduced the new Apple TV featuring 4K resolution. With support for both 4K and High Dynamic Range (HDR), Apple TV 4K features sharp, crisp images, richer, more true-to-life colors, and far greater detail in both dark and bright scenes. With Apple TV 4K, viewers can enjoy a growing selection of 4K HDR movies on iTunes.

iTunes users will get automatic upgrades of HD titles in their existing iTunes library to 4K HDR versions when they become available. Apple TV 4K will also offer 4K HDR content from popular video services, including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, coming soon.

Built on the A10X Fusion chip — the same chip that powers iPad Pro — the new Apple TV 4K delivers a vivid 4K HDR experience.

Support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10 ensures users can enjoy incredible-looking TV shows and movies on any HDR TV.

Built-in high-performance 4K video scaler makes HD content look better than ever on a 4K TV.

Always outputting to the highest resolution possible allows viewers to get the most out of their TV, whether it’s an older HDTV or the latest 4K Dolby Vision OLED.

Automatic detection of a 4K TV’s capabilities optimizes setup for the best quality picture.

Apple TV 4K starts at $179 (US) for 32GB or $199 (US) for 64GB. The previous Apple TV (4th generation) 32GB version is now availble for $149 (US) from apple.com and Apple Stores, as well as through select Apple Authorized Resellers and carriers (prices may vary). Customers will be able to order both Apple TV 4K models beginning Friday, September 15, with availability beginning Friday, September 22.