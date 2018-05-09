Apple Shares Hit All-Time High

Shares in Apple continued to climb Tuesday as the maker of iPhones, iPad and iMacs reached an all-time closing high of $185.16, up $1.33. The stock traded at an intraday high of $187.67.

Now Apple has a market cap of $939.4 billion according to Yahoo Finance and could soon become the first company to ever be worth $1 trillion if shares can continue to rise.

Apple stock has surged since a strong earnings report on May 1 and shares have gone up over $15 in the past week.

The company also announced it will increase its stock buyback by $100 billion and increase the dividend by 16%.