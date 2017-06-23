Apple Ranked No. 1 IT Vendor

Research and advisory firm Gartner, Inc. has unveiled the top global 100 vendors in IT in 2016 based on their revenue across IT (excluding communication services) and component market segments.

In the Gartner Global Top 100: IT vendors, Apple — maker of iPhones, IPads and iMacs — was the largest vendor with more than $218 billion in IT revenue — approximately $79 billion larger than the No. 2 vendor, Samsung Vendor Group (see Table 1).

For the first time, Gartner has published a ranking of the top 100 largest tech companies in the world based on estimates for their revenue across IT (excluding communication services) and component market segments. Technology business leaders can use the Gartner Global Top 100: IT to benchmark competitive performance against a shift from the Nexus of Forces (the convergence of social, mobility, cloud and information that drive new business scenarios) to digital business as the driver of IT purchasing.

“The needs of IT buyers are shifting. CEOs are focused on growth and are more focused on realizing business outcomes from their IT spend,” said John-David Lovelock, vice president and distinguished analyst at Gartner. “The Nexus of Forces has been the focus of attention for many years, however, the impact of digital business is giving rise to new categories.”

Table 1. Top Five Worldwide Vendors by IT and Components Revenue, 2016 (Billions of Dollars)

2016 Rank 2015 Rank Vendor 2016 IT Revenue 2015 Revenue 1 1 Apple $218.1 235.0 2 2 Samsung Vendor Group 139.1 142.0 3 5 Google 90.1 74.9 4 3 Microsoft 85.7 88.1 5 4 IBM 77.8 79.6

Source: Gartner (June 2017)

The top three vendors (Apple, Samsung Vendor Group and Google) can attribute much of their size to their solid alignment with the Nexus of Forces. Microsoft was a large and influential company when the Nexus of Forces began, having grown to market leadership during the web and e-business phase, and has managed to pivot to remain relevant. IBM gained its size and market dominance in the very earliest IT markets when servers, storage and consulting services dominated. The need for these devices and services, along with mobile phones and PCs will remain — cloud will underpin all digital business initiatives — but they will become more commoditized and less of a driver for new projects and spending.