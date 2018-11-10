Apple Opening First Thailand Store

Apple is opening its first store Saturday in Thailand on the shores of the Chao Phraya in Bangkok, welcoming both locals and visitors to experience the best of Apple in Thailand for the first time.

This will be Apple’s 506th store worldwide.

The store will feature Apple’s full line of products including iPhone XS, iPhone XR and Apple Watch Series 4, and will invite visitors to pursue their creative passions with free Today at Apple sessions.

“Bangkok is a cultural and economic destination for the entire region and home to millions of passionate Apple customers,” said Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “We are thrilled to introduce our Thai customers to Today at Apple, our full line of products, our phenomenal employees, and the service and support that are loved by customers around the world.”

Elevated above the “River of Kings” in the heart of Bangkok, Apple Iconsiam sits alongside storied sites and cultural landmarks. Seamlessly connecting the new mixed-use ICONSIAM Center to an outdoor roof terrace, the store’s clean, trapezoidal design lines and glass surfaces accentuate the natural beauty of its surroundings while creating an open, airy atmosphere effacing boundaries between interior and exterior.

Apple Iconsiam features two expansive glass facades that create transparency through the store to the river, city and beyond. As customers walk in through a sweeping curve stone entry, their journey continues to the lush roof garden, where they can admire local art, participate in a Today at Apple photo or sketch walk, or simply enjoy iconic views of Bangkok.

Bangkok is the capital of Thailand and has a population of over 8 million people. The new store will have more than 100 employees.