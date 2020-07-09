Apple Expands iPhone Repair Services

Apple says it is expanding its Independent Repair Provider Program with additional options for customers to access repair services. The program enables businesses of all sizes to offer repairs on iPhone using genuine Apple parts, which ensures safety and quality.

Following the launch of the program in the US last fall, over 140 independent repair companies have joined with over 700 new US locations now available to customers, and businesses in Europe and Canada can now sign up.

“We are thrilled to expand our independent repair program to more locations across the US and to businesses across Europe and Canada,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “When a customer needs a repair, we want them to have a range of options that not only suits their needs but also guarantees safety and quality so their iPhone can be used for as long as possible.”

New US Locations for iPhone Repair

Since the launch of the Independent Repair Provider Program last fall, there are now over 700 Independent Repair Provider locations across the US providing out-of-warranty service for iPhone. The over 140 new repair businesses participating in the program vary in size and include uBreakiFix, with locations across the US.

All of the businesses in the program have access to free training from Apple and the same genuine parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics as Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs) and Apple Store locations. To verify that a company participates in the program, visit support.apple.com/repair/verify-repair-provider.