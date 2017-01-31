Apple Earnings on Tap

Apple is set to announce its first quarter earnings after the closing bell today. The earnings will cover the holiday period and are usually the biggest revenue quarter of the year for Apple.

The company will also hold a conference call for analysts after the earnings are released.

WHAT: Apple FY 17 First Quarter Results Conference Call

WHERE: Via conference call. The dial-in numbers for press are (877) 406-0010 (toll-free) or (913) 312-0414. Please enter confirmation code 373736.

WHEN: Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. PST/5:00 p.m. EST

REBROADCAST: The conference call will be available as a continuous rebroadcast beginning Tuesday, January 31, at 5:00 p.m. PST/8:00 p.m. EST, through Tuesday, February 14, at 5:00 p.m. PST/8:00 p.m. EST. The dial-in numbers for the rebroadcast are (888) 203-1112 (toll-free) or (719) 457-0820. Please enter confirmation code 3378275.

WEBCAST: Apple will provide live audio streaming of its FY 17 First Quarter Results Conference Call using Apple’s HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology. The live webcast will begin at 2:00 p.m. PST on January 31, 2017, at www.apple.com/investor/earnings-call/ and will also be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter. Live audio streaming requires an iPhone®, iPad® or iPod touch® with Safari® on iOS 7.0 or later, a Mac with Safari 6.0.5 or later on OS X® v10.8.5 or later, or a PC with Microsoft Edge on Windows 10.