Apple CFO Sells $4.66 Million in Shares

Apple Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri has sold 33,328 shares of the company’s stock in transactions reported to the SEC this month.

Maestri sold 15,431 shares at $139.78 on March 4 and sold another 17,897 shares on March 17 at $140.18 each. He earned total proceeds of $4,665,746 on the stock sale.

Maestri still owns 657 shares in Apple following the transactions. The March 17 sale was part of Rule 10b5-1 trading plan for company executives.

Maestri joined Apple in 2013 as vice president of Finance and corporate controller, and has worked closely with Apple’s senior leadership since his arrival. He became CFO of the company in May 2014.

He graduated from Luiss University in Rome with a bachelor’s degree in Economics and earned a master’s degree in Science of Management from Boston University.