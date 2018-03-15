Apple Buys Texture Digital Magazine Service



Apple has agreed to acquire Texture, a digital magazine subscription service operated by Next Issue Media LLC. The purchase price was not released. Texture has headquarters in Menlo Park and offices in New York City, Iowa and Vancouver.

Texture is owned by investment firm KKR and top magazine publishers Conde Nast, Meredith, Hearst, and Rogers Media.

Texture gives users unlimited access to over 200 of the world’s best magazines to life, starting at just $9.95 per month. Many of the world’s best known magazines are on Texture, including Time, Sports Illustrated, Architectural Digest, Cosmo, Vanity Fair, Vogue, National Geographic and Wired.

“We’re excited Texture will join Apple, along with an impressive catalog of magazines from many of the world’s leading publishers,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. “We are committed to quality journalism from trusted sources and allowing magazines to keep producing beautifully designed and engaging stories for users.”

“I’m thrilled that Next Issue Media, and its award-winning Texture app, are being acquired by Apple,” said John Loughlin, CEO of Next Issue Media / Texture. “The Texture team and its current owners, Condé Nast, Hearst, Meredith, Rogers Media and KKR, could not be more pleased or excited with this development. We could not imagine a better home or future for the service.”

Since its launch in 2010, Texture has become the leading multi-title subscription service giving users the ability to instantly access some of the most widely read magazines while on the go. In 2016, Texture was chosen by the App Store editorial team for the annual Best Of selections, which celebrate the most innovative apps and games for iOS users.