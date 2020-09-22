Venture Funding

AppDirect Secures $185 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — AppDirect, which operates a subscription commerce platform, has secured investments of $185 million from global institutional investor Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and existing investors. AppDirect has now raised $465 million to date.

Since its funding round in 2015, AppDirect has experienced tremendous growth across all indicators – increasing Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) more than 1500 percent since 2015 to over US$1 billion, expanding its global footprint, and servicing more than 2000 merchants around the globe. The new funding supports accelerated expansion, strategic acquisitions and additional hiring.

“Today, businesses are facing unprecedented challenges. Many companies began digital selling practically overnight, but need assistance integrating new technologies and processes into their operations and making them work at scale for the long-term,” said Daniel Saks, President and Co-CEO of AppDirect. “Our mission at AppDirect has always been to make technology globally accessible, and we are rising to meet that calling at a time when it feels especially urgent. We couldn’t be more excited that CDPQ and our existing investors are partnering with us on that journey as we enter a new phase of expansion. This renewed support from new and existing long-term partners reaffirms their confidence in our vision, our growth trajectory, and the market opportunity.”

“AppDirect solutions are becoming increasingly popular with organizations that rely on a large, ever-changing list of software to perform most of their basic tasks,” said Chris Arsenault, Managing Partner at Inovia. “AppDirect has a proven business model and a solid client base that uses its platform daily to run their core operations. For Inovia, this announcement is an important milestone in a longstanding relationship that has seen AppDirect flourish from a small startup to a major player in the cloud-based business services market.”

AppDirect opens vast options for organizations to quickly launch, scale, and transform their subscription business. The AppDirect platform powers millions of subscriptions worldwide, transforming commerce for leading companies like Vodafone, Keller Williams, ADP, Honeywell, and Deutsche Telekom; connecting their customers to the solutions they need to reach their full potential in the digital economy.

“AppDirect has established itself as the global leader in the application market for cloud services delivery. They are experiencing rapid growth, and the quality of its client network illustrates the success of its model,” said Thomas Birch, Global Managing Director, Venture Capital and Technology at CDPQ. “AppDirect plays a key role in simplifying the digitalization of businesses through cloud services and CDPQ’s investment will contribute to the acceleration of its growth plan.”

