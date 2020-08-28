AppDirect Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Partner and Alliance Relationship Management (PARM)

Offerings for Digital Leaders Reinventing Operations and Transforming Business Models

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppDirect, the best commerce platform for selling subscription products through any channel, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Partner and Alliance Relationship Management in Q3 2020. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations.

AppDirect is a unique player in the partner management market with a focus on the next generation PARM. AppDirect delivers partner solutions uniquely suited to companies that are building technology ecosystems where partners not only resell products but are creating subscription software and services that are co-sold with those core products. The AppDirect Subscription Commerce Platform includes multiple modules enabling companies to get started quickly and expand over time. These include marketplaces, billing, commission and reconciliation management, and others, all of which support partner ecosystem transformation.

“Delivering PARM in the new world of subscriptions and partner co-sell requires new types of partner ecosystem solutions,” said Daniel Saks, co-CEO of AppDirect. “Providers in telecommunications, software, manufacturing, financial services and many other industries need solutions that help them with the complexity of the subscription lifecycle via partners. Additionally, reseller partners are now becoming co-sell partners adding intellectual property of their own to marketplace ecosystems and app stores of the core products they have traditionally sold. A new generation of PARM is required to manage that complexity. We are honored that Constellation Research has recognized AppDirect, and highlighted ‘...the big advancements in PARM over the past year includes the ability to orchestrate alliance and network ecosystem programs...’ in the report.”

“In an era of rapidly changing technology, pay to play research, and paywall required rankings, the Constellation ShortList portfolio gives prospects and customers an easy to use list and criteria to build their own vendor selection short list,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. “The vendors on this list represent the best of the best for their category. We’ve identified the top vendors to consider based on technology investment, use cases, strategic vision, customer value, executive leadership and price.”

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

AppDirect offers a subscription commerce platform that removes the complexity of building a recurring business model. Sell any product, through any channel, on any device - as a service. Our platform opens up endless opportunities for commerce innovation, giving businesses the freedom to grow. We power millions of subscriptions worldwide for organizations like Jaguar Land Rover, Comcast, Sage, Keller Williams, ADP and Deutsche Telekom.

