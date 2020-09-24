AppDirect Launches Subscription Commerce Platform on Microsoft Azure

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppDirect, a leading commerce platform for selling recurring products through any channel, today announced the availability of the AppDirect Subscription Commerce Platform on Microsoft Azure. AppDirect has long supported Microsoft’s Cloud Service Providers (CSP) to resell the complete CSP subscription portfolio, powering some of the largest CSP partners around the globe.

Building on Azure helps AppDirect realize improved automation and scale across multiple cloud environments through the rich feature set and services Azure provides. This creates an opportunity to fuel growth for both AppDirect and its customer base. Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) enables AppDirect to deliver unique value, guaranteed platform stability, uptime and network performance.

“Moving the AppDirect platform to Microsoft Azure allows us to tap into new growth opportunities for both AppDirect and our customers,” said Dan Saks, co-CEO and co-founder of AppDirect. “In joining our existing partners on the platform, we further our commitment to collaboration, a hallmark of our ecosystem mindset, to drive mutual customer success in this era of rapid digital transformation.”

Bob De Haven, General Manager, Worldwide Media & Communications at Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re pleased to partner with AppDirect to help power digital transformation in new ways around the world. As the era of digital commerce evolves, the trusted Microsoft Azure cloud platform and the AppDirect Subscription Commerce Platform, will enable our customers to maximize their investments in the cloud and grow their businesses.”

